Gujarat: Gang involved in stealing industrial chemicals from tankers busted, 14 held

According to senior police officers, two simultaneous raids were conducted at Dahej GIDC area in Bharuch and in Surendranagar in which total chemical liquid worth Rs 83 lakh along with eight tankers.

The state monitoring cell of Gujarat Police busted a gang allegedly involved in the theft of industrial chemicals from tankers in Bharuch and Surendranagar and arrested 14 persons on Wednesday.

According to senior police officers, two simultaneous raids were conducted at Dahej GIDC area in Bharuch and in Surendranagar in which total chemical liquid worth Rs 83 lakh along with eight tankers.

“We received information that at two places in Surendranagar and Bharuch, a gang has been involved in illegally stealing chemical liquid from tankers on route. The vehicles were being redirected towards an open space near a building on the Sayala-Chotila road in Surendranagar… another place was near Malwa Punjab Hotel in Dahej GIDC area in Bharuch,” an officer said.

“Multiple teams were made by the state monitoring cell and raids were conducted. At Dahej GIDC area raid, we arrested seven persons and confiscated chemicals worth Rs 80.77 lakh and six tankers. At Surendranagar, we confiscated chemicals worth Rs 3 lakh along with two tankers and arrested three persons,” the officer added.

The accused held from Dahej GIDC area are Raviraj Kathi, Bakul Patel, Manoj Chauhan, Ravindra Yadav, Naresh Bhanushali, Ramlakshman Prajapati and Lalbabu Yadav, while those held in Surendranagar are Raviraj Patgir, Amit Bihari and another Raviraj.

All accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 413 for habitually dealing in stolen property, 407 for criminal breach of trust by carriers of a property, 285 for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible substance and 286 for negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances and 120b for criminal conspiracy.

According to police, the gang used to pay drivers and conductors of tanker vehicles belonging to various private industries to bring their vehicles to the godown area where the chemical was stolen.

“Preliminary investigation has suggested Raviraj Patigar and Bakul Patel are ringleaders of the racket. They have been further questioned to know the extent of their thefts in Gujarat,” said an official.