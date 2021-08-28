Gujarat will soon decide on DJ music at Ganesh festivities: Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Saturday said that the state government would soon decide about granting permission to play DJ music in processions during Ganesh festivities.

At an event to mark the 125th birth anniversary of social reformer and writer Zaverchand Meghani, Jadeja also felicitated representatives of students of foreign origin studying in Gujarat and said that the (BJP) government had “earned the faith” of the people by providing a peaceful state.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, held in the auditorium of the Baroda Medical College, Jadeja said, “The state government has already issued basic guidelines for the upcoming festivals of Janmashtmi and Ganesh Utsav. The core committee will discuss the matter of playing DJ music during Ganesh processions (which has been prohibited since the outbreak of Covid-19).”

“The state Home and Police Department are committed to ensuring peace, security, and safety in Gujarat. For the past 25 years, the governance system has efficiently maintained law and order in the state, which is why people have their faith in this government,” the minister added.

Replying to questions, Jadeja said, “Gujarat has a coastal area of 1,600 km and we have undertaken comprehensive measures for maritime security. The state government is also cracking down on private money lenders, who are exploiting debtors and booking them under PASA to end the menace of the private lenders.”

At the event, Jadeja invoked Meghani’s literary contributions and said, “He (Meghani) ensured the permanent preservation of the glorious heritage by reciting folk songs, folk songs, heroic stories, and presenting them to the people, which is considered to be a great epoch work.”

The state government has organised taluka, district, and state-level programmes to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Meghani this year. Jadeja also emphasised that the state government had decided to convert the cottage in which Meghani stayed in Sabarmati Jail into a museum.

At the event, Jadeja felicitated five foreign national students of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), to extend a “warm welcome” to the students of foreign origin studying in various universities and colleges in the state. Vadodara MP Ranjanben Bhatt joined Jadeja in welcoming the students.