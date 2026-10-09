She refused abortion. Police say husband, lover strangled her with handkerchief

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An affair that began in a library took a tragic turn in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, ending in the murder of a pregnant woman.
The police on Friday booked Rohitji Rameshji Thakor, a 33-year-old father-of-four, for allegedly strangling his pregnant wife, Sangeeta, using a handkerchief. Officials said Thakor fell in love with another woman while still studying for competitive exams at a library and was angry with his wife for refusing to terminate her pregnancy. The police also booked the woman with whom Thakor was allegedly in a relationship with, Varsha Narsingh Pargi, accusing her of abetting the crime.
Thakor allegedly tried to pass off Sangeeta’s death as an adverse drug reaction. However, her relatives noticed marks on her neck at the hospital, prompting suspicion.
“From the neck marks, it came to light that it was not a hanging but a possible strangulation. The accused was detained and told investigators that he already has four children and that Sangeeta had become pregnant once again. He wanted to go for abortion but Sangeeta declined it, leading to a fight and the murder,” Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar, told The Indian Express.
According to the FIR based on a complaint by Sangeeta’s cousin, Meru Bachu Vasaniya, Thakor and Sangeeta married in 2012 and have four children, three daughters and a son. At 6 am on Thursday, Vasaniya said he received a call from Sangeeta’s father-in-law, asking him to reach Gandhinagar Civil Hospital as she had been admitted there following an “adverse drug reaction”. Her condition was serious, he was allegedly told.
When Vasaniya and other family members reached the hospital at about 11 am, they found that Sangeeta had already been declared dead, the FIR states. It was then that Vasaniya allegedly he noticed the strangulation marks on his cousin’s neck.
According to the FIR, Thakor allegedly confessed to the murder before the complainant, stating that he fell in love with Pargi, a Dahod resident, after meeting her in a library they frequented. Subsequently, Thakor and Pargi allegedly began living together. When Sangeeta came to Gandhinagar and saw him speak to Pargi over the phone, the allegedly argued.
According to the FIR, this Thakor and Pargi decided to murder Sangeeta. “Both of us strangled Sangeeta with a handkerchief and killed her,” the FIR claims, quoting Thakor’s purported confession.
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