She refused abortion. Police say husband, lover strangled her with handkerchief

Rohitji Rameshji Thakor fell in love with Varsha Narsingh Pargi while studying for competitive exams at a library, the police said. (Image generated using AI)

An affair that began in a library took a tragic turn in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, ending in the murder of a pregnant woman.

The police on Friday booked Rohitji Rameshji Thakor, a 33-year-old father-of-four, for allegedly strangling his pregnant wife, Sangeeta, using a handkerchief. Officials said Thakor fell in love with another woman while still studying for competitive exams at a library and was angry with his wife for refusing to terminate her pregnancy. The police also booked the woman with whom Thakor was allegedly in a relationship with, Varsha Narsingh Pargi, accusing her of abetting the crime.

Thakor allegedly tried to pass off Sangeeta’s death as an adverse drug reaction. However, her relatives noticed marks on her neck at the hospital, prompting suspicion.