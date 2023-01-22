Starting today, Gujarat to host 15 G20 meetings over nine months

Over 600 delegates will be participating in the Business 20 (B20) Inception Meeting at Gandhinagar on Sunday which will be the first of 15 meetings held as part of G20 that will be hosted by Gujarat in the next nine months, said Mona Khandhar, state principal secretary (economic affairs).

While the first meeting will be held in Gandhinagar, the other 14 will be spread over other locations as well, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Kevadiya and Dhordo.

Gujarat This Week | From exhibitions, and plays to Odissi dance performance

The first India Inception Meeting that begins at Gandhinagar on Sunday will feature a state dinner for all delegates and an excursion to Dandi Kutir. On January 23, Monday, there will be a public session of the B20 India Inception Meeting, followed by special plenary sessions on B20 India Priorities, Accelerating towards net zero energy for greener and sustainable future, Rethinking and revitalising innovation to drive inclusive impact, Redefining the global digital cooperation, Building resilient global value chains and Fostering financial inclusion and empowering societies.

There will be a special plenary session on Gujarat G20 Connect on Monday. On January 24, Tuesday, there will be a yoga session for international delegates at Punit Van, an excursion to GIFT City and a tour of Adalaj Stepwell.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The first Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held at Dhordo in Kutch from February 7 to 10. It will be followed by the Urban 20 Inception Meeting in Ahmedabad from February 9 to 10.

The second B20 event will be held at Surat between March 13 and 14. This will be followed by the Second Environment and Climate Working Group Meeting, the First Disaster Management Working Group Meeting and the Second Energy Working Group Meeting in Gandhinagar between March and April. An Urban 20 Summit will be held in Ahmedabad from May 29 to 30, which will be followed by a Second Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in Kevadia from June 19 to 21.

The remaining six meetings which be held in Gandhinagar, including the Third Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (July 21-23), Third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (July 24-25), Fourth Health Working Group Meeting (August 2-3), Ministerial Health Working Group (August 4), Ministerial Meeting on Women Empowerment (August 9-11) and Fourth International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting (September 29-30).