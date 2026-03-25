‘We have enough buffer stocks’: Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel urges against spreading rumours of petrol, diesel shortage

As long queues at fuel stations finally began to thin Wednesday, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel assured the Gujarat Assembly that the state maintains a robust supply of petrol and diesel. Addressing the House, Patel noted that fuel stations have successfully managed sales volumes four to five times higher than average, which he cited as proof of the state’s “buffer stock” capabilities.

The minister’s statement came in response to an urgent attention motion raised by BJP legislators Chaitanya Desai and Harshad Patel. The MLAs sought clarity on the government’s strategy to prevent fuel and LPG shortages amidst the escalating geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

Over the last 48 hours, major cities across Gujarat witnessed a wave of panic buying triggered by rumours of an impending fuel crisis.

“I want to state that despite the queues, our pumps distributed four times the usual amount of petrol and diesel in a single day,” Patel told the House. “If a station typically sells 2,500 litres but manages to sell 10,000 litres, it proves we have enough buffer stocks. There is no shortage, and we are in constant coordination with the Centre to ensure regular distribution.”

Restrictions on bulk sales and hoarding

However, Patel said that to prevent black marketing, the government has implemented specific restrictions under a March 23 circular. As per the circular, fuel is strictly for vehicle tanks; sales in barrels or loose containers are prohibited. Exceptions for essential services include 200 litres of diesel in barrels for agricultural use, and up to 1,000 litres for mobile tower maintenance.

The minister also cited an FIR registered against a petrol pump owner in Rajkot for allegedly inciting panic through rumour-mongering.

Minister Patel said that due to the current geopolitical situation, a limited reduction in commercial gas supply has been implemented in the state. However, he stressed that the gas supply for the commercial sector will be further strengthened with the arrival of new liquified natural gas (LNG) shipments in the coming days.

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Patel also said that city gas distribution (CGD) companies are launching new schemes for domestic piped natural gas (PNG) customers. He noted that newly registered customers are eligible for a cashback of Rs 500 from Gujarat Gas Limited and Sabarmati Gas Limited.

He also stated that there is no shortage of CNG in the state and that its supply to CNG stations is continuous. To ensure that eligible consumers receive domestic LPG in a timely manner, a team consisting of one revenue officer and one police officer has been assigned to each gas agency in both the private and public sectors, he said, adding that, for thorough monitoring, 1,029 teams have been deployed.

Congress questions ‘hidden limits’ to fuel purchase

Congress legislator Shailesh Parmar alleged a contradiction in the government’s statements regarding fuel availability. He pointed out that, while the government claims there is no shortage of gas, petrol, or diesel, many petrol pumps are imposing restrictions on fuel sales.

He said that two-wheelers are limited to purchasing Rs 300 worth of petrol, while four-wheelers are restricted to Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Parmar also referenced the mandatory waiting period between LPG cylinder bookings in the state.

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To this, minister Patel suggested that the government does not intend to put any ceiling on the sale of anything, but it has been done to prevent hoarding or black marketing of fuel.