‘We have enough buffer stocks’: Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel urges against spreading rumours of petrol, diesel shortage

While the government claims a surplus, some fuel stations are limiting sales to prevent hoarding, leading the Opposition to question this contradiction.

Written by: Parimal A Dabhi
4 min readAhmedabadMar 25, 2026 02:25 PM IST
Guajrat fuel shortageLong line at petrol pumps in Vadodara on March 23 as fuel shortage panic grips public. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana).
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As long queues at fuel stations finally began to thin Wednesday, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel assured the Gujarat Assembly that the state maintains a robust supply of petrol and diesel. Addressing the House, Patel noted that fuel stations have successfully managed sales volumes four to five times higher than average, which he cited as proof of the state’s “buffer stock” capabilities.

The minister’s statement came in response to an urgent attention motion raised by BJP legislators Chaitanya Desai and Harshad Patel. The MLAs sought clarity on the government’s strategy to prevent fuel and LPG shortages amidst the escalating geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

Over the last 48 hours, major cities across Gujarat witnessed a wave of panic buying triggered by rumours of an impending fuel crisis.

“I want to state that despite the queues, our pumps distributed four times the usual amount of petrol and diesel in a single day,” Patel told the House. “If a station typically sells 2,500 litres but manages to sell 10,000 litres, it proves we have enough buffer stocks. There is no shortage, and we are in constant coordination with the Centre to ensure regular distribution.”

Restrictions on bulk sales and hoarding

However, Patel said that to prevent black marketing, the government has implemented specific restrictions under a March 23 circular. As per the circular, fuel is strictly for vehicle tanks; sales in barrels or loose containers are prohibited. Exceptions for essential services include 200 litres of diesel in barrels for agricultural use, and up to 1,000 litres for mobile tower maintenance.

The minister also cited an FIR registered against a petrol pump owner in Rajkot for allegedly inciting panic through rumour-mongering.

Minister Patel said that due to the current geopolitical situation, a limited reduction in commercial gas supply has been implemented in the state. However, he stressed that the gas supply for the commercial sector will be further strengthened with the arrival of new liquified natural gas (LNG) shipments in the coming days.

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Also Read | Explained: Difference between LPG and LNG, and why West Asia war affected LPG supply more

Patel also said that city gas distribution (CGD) companies are launching new schemes for domestic piped natural gas (PNG) customers. He noted that newly registered customers are eligible for a cashback of Rs 500 from Gujarat Gas Limited and Sabarmati Gas Limited.

He also stated that there is no shortage of CNG in the state and that its supply to CNG stations is continuous. To ensure that eligible consumers receive domestic LPG in a timely manner, a team consisting of one revenue officer and one police officer has been assigned to each gas agency in both the private and public sectors, he said, adding that, for thorough monitoring, 1,029 teams have been deployed.

Congress questions ‘hidden limits’ to fuel purchase

Congress legislator Shailesh Parmar alleged a contradiction in the government’s statements regarding fuel availability. He pointed out that, while the government claims there is no shortage of gas, petrol, or diesel, many petrol pumps are imposing restrictions on fuel sales.

He said that two-wheelers are limited to purchasing Rs 300 worth of petrol, while four-wheelers are restricted to Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Parmar also referenced the mandatory waiting period between LPG cylinder bookings in the state.

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To this, minister Patel suggested that the government does not intend to put any ceiling on the sale of anything, but it has been done to prevent hoarding or black marketing of fuel.

Parimal A Dabhi
Parimal A Dabhi

Parimal A Dabhi works with The Indian Express as Chief of Bureau, focusing on the state of Gujarat. Leveraging his seniority and access, Dabhi is recognized for his reporting on the complex interplay of law, politics, social justice, and governance within the region. Expertise & Authority Core Authority (Social Justice and Law): Dabhi is a key source for in-depth coverage of caste-based violence, discrimination, and the state's response to social movements, particularly those involving Patidar, Dalit and OBC communities. His reporting focuses on the societal and legal fallout of these issues: Caste and Discrimination: He has reported extensively on social boycotts and instances of violence against Dalits (such as the attack on a Dalit wedding party in Patan), the community's demands (like refusing to pick carcasses), and the political responses from leaders like Jignesh Mevani. Judicial and Legal Affairs: He tracks significant, high-stakes legal cases and judgments that set precedents in Gujarat, including the convictions under the stringent Gujarat Animal Preservation Act (cow slaughter), 2002 Gujarat riots and developments in cases involving former police officers facing charges of wrongful confinement and fake encounters. Political and Administrative Oversight: Dabhi provides essential coverage of the inner workings of the state government and the opposition, ensuring a high degree of Trustworthiness in political analysis: State Assembly Proceedings: He frequently reports directly from the Gujarat Assembly, covering Question Hour, discussion on various Bills, debates on budgetary demands for departments like Social Justice, and ministerial statements on issues like illegal mining, job quotas for locals, and satellite-based farm loss surveys. Electoral Politics: His work details key political developments, including election analysis (voter turnout records), party organizational changes (like the end of C R Patil’s tenure as BJP chief), and campaign dynamics. ... Read More

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