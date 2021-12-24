Gujarat: From next academic year, Vedic Maths in school for classes 6-10

The Gujarat government is all set to introduce Vedic Mathematics as a subject from Classes 6-10 from the next academic year. The decision was taken in view of the recommendations on the Indian knowledge system in the National Education Policy 2020, cited a government resolution (GR) passed by the state education department Thursday.

“It is important for children studying in Gujarat schools to be familiar with the country’s great culture and heritage and feel proud of being an Indian… Vedic Maths plays an important role in laying a strong foundation for Maths as well as simplifying the subject. It can enhance students’ enthusiasm, joy and confidence in the subject. Hence, it was under the government’s consideration to introduce the subject in state schools,” the GR states.

The GR was passed less than a day after Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, on the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan Wednesday, announced the decision to introduce the subject in Gujarat schools. “Vedic Maths will improve students’ command over the subject and also make it easier to understand. Vedic Maths will increase students’ interest in the subject,” he tweeted late Wednesday night.

The state education department has also laid down rules for implementing the new decision. It has been decided to make Vedic Maths a mandatory subject in 20,000 schools of excellence (SoE) in a phased manner. At the same time, other government, grant-in-aid and self-financed schools can introduce it voluntarily.

The subject will be introduced from the academic session 2022-23 in Classes 6, 7 and 9 in the first phase, while it will be introduced in Classes 8 and 10 from the academic session 2023-24 in the second phase.

A bridge course for Classes 7 and 9 will also be conducted from 2022-23. Necessary training for the subject will be conducted by the Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT).

Also, printed and audio-visual content and material for Classes 6-8 will be prepared by GCERT and for Classes 9 and 10 by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Further, the education department has also directed schools to organise special activities based on Vedic maths, including quizzes and various other competitions as well as Maths exhibitions.