Gujarat: From BJP to Congress to BJP — Sundarsinh Chauhan in 48 hours

Within 48 hours of joining the Congress, former minister and four-time MLA Sundarsinh Chauhan on Thursday returned to the BJP, claiming that he was “conned” by Congress leaders.

Advertising

Chauhan joined the BJP at Kheda district party office in Nadiad in presence of BJP MP from Kheda, Devusinh Chauhan, and party’s chief whip in the Assembly, Pankaj Desai.

Confirming the development, Desai said, “Yes, he (Sundarsinh Chauhan) has joined the BJP today at Kheda district BJP’s office in Nadiad in my and Devusinh Chauhan’s presence.”

According to Desai, Sundarsinh said that he was conned by Congress leader Mansingh Dodiya and other party workers, and was put in an awkward position by them by declaring that he had joined the Congress.

Advertising

Speaking to mediapersons, Sundarsinh claimed that he had never joined the Congress, and that he has always been with the BJP. He did not give clear reply to queries related to the press conference of the Congress in which he was present and where he had declared that he had quit the BJP due to its anti-farmer policies.

Sundarsinh had joined the Congress on Tuesday after resigning from the BJP. He was “inducted” into the party in presence of state Congress chief Amit Chavda and party’s Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav.

Reacting to Sundarsinh’s action, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “Sundarsinh Chauhan had announced to quit the BJP and joined the Congress two days ago saying that BJP government was doing severe injustice with farmers. Has the situation changed in the last two days? Has BJP done justice with farmers and solved their problems within two days? This is for Sundarsinh to reply. But the development in the BJP for the last few days indicates that there is huge discontent among party leaders because they are not being heard by the government. As for Sundarsinh returning to BJP, the ruling party seems to be scared with its leaders leaving the party one after the other, and hence they appear to have patched up with Sundarsinh and pressured him to return to the BJP.”