Gujarat: From Anand, PM Modi to lay ‘e-foundation stone’ of Amul’s Kolkata dairy plant

For Amul’s first dairy plant in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the “e-foundation stone” from Anand — the hub of country’s milk revolution — on September 30 during his daylong visit to his home state Gujarat.

The proposed Amul facility in Kolkata will be one of the six projects, worth over Rs 1,500 crore, that Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate at a public event in Mogar near Anand this Sunday.

The move to set up a dairy plant in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal assumes significance as the BJP-controlled Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Ltd, which owns the Amul brand, will directly procure milk from farmers in the state.

At present, the GCMMF has 36 lakh farmers in its fold in Gujarat who sell over 200 lakh litres of milk daily to 18 member milk cooperative unions, all of which are also controlled by the BJP.

Moreover, the GCMMF claims that it has helped farmers in Gujarat quadruple their income from milk from Rs 24.30 per litre in 2009-10 to Rs 49 per litre in 2016-17.

“Amul is already the number one player in Kolkata market. On a daily basis, we are selling 8 to 9 lakh litres of milk, which is in addition to lassi, buttermilk and other Amul products being sold. Now, we will set up our first dairy plant in Kolkata that will have a capacity of 15 lakh litres per day (LPD). This is a Rs 150 crore project,” said a senior GCMMF official.

By expanding its presence in West Bengal, Amul will be able to directly touch base with farmers and expand its influence beyond the 30,000 farmers from whom the dairy procures milk at present. These farmers, who currently sell milk to Amul, are spread over 900 villages and linked to 275 village-level societies in West Bengal.

“Already, Amul has a local milk procurement network in West Bengal. We are collecting milk from farmers in West Bengal and processing and packaging it at four different plants in and around Kolkata. These plants have been rented as we do not have a plant of our own. Once the Kolkata plant is commissioned, we will be able to add more number of farmers to our network,” the official said.

Political parties in Gujarat have been tapping this network of milk-producing farmers to have a greater say in state’s politics. Apart from Amul, the Kolkata market also has Delhi-based Mother dairy and two other local dairies selling milk and milk products.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate three more projects from Mogar. They include a chocolate plant with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per month, a take-home-ration plant of 600 tonnes per day capacity and a ready-to-use therapeutic food plant with a capacity of 600 metric tonnes per month.

“The three plants are at the Mogar complex of Amul entail an investment of Rs 300 crore. The therapeutic food plant is aimed at severely malnourished children and the take-home-ration plant is for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women. So, it will cater to the nutritional requirement of kids, adolescent children and mothers. Products sold at this plant will be used domestically as well as supplied to developing countries through UNICEF,” the official said.

The Prime Minister will also “e-inaugurate” Rs 450 crore worth projects that include a new milk-powder plant of 150 tonnes per day capacity, a butter plant of 50 tonnes per day and a new ghee plant of 80 tonnes per day. All the three projects belong to the Amul Fed Dairy of Gandhinagar. Apart from this, Modi will also inaugurate Rs 100 crore worth projects of Amul at Anand where it has expanded its liquid milk processing capacity, butter manufacturing capacity and doubling of cheese manufacturing capacity (Khatraj, Mehmdabad).

The PM will also remotely inaugurate a Rs 20 crore ice cream plant of Vidya Dairy and throw open an incubation-cum-centre for excellence in food-processing for promoting entrepreneurship and start-ups of Anand Agricultural University (AAU). Later, he will address a gathering of farmers at Mogar.

The same day, Modi will travel to Anjar in Kutch district and inaugurate a slew of projects, including a natural-gas pipeline laid by Gujarat State Petronet Ltd between Mundra Port and Anjar, a national highway connecting Anjar and Bhimasar in Rajasthan. He will also address a public gathering at Anjar and later travel to Rajkot where he will inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

