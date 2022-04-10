Gujarat: 17-year-old boy, friends thrashed by girl’s family over suspected relationship in Panchmahal

The Panchmahal district police in Gujarat Sunday arrested five people for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy and two of his friends in the Godhra taluka on the suspicion that he was in a relationship with a girl from the village. The arrested accused are all relatives of the girl, said the police.

The alleged incident happened at the Orwada village on April 7 and the police registered an FIR on Saturday after a video that purportedly shows the boy and his friends being tied up to a pole and beaten up with sticks came to light. The video also purportedly shows the boy lying down on the ground in a collapsed state.

Panchmahal’s superintendent of police Himanshu Solanki told The Indian Express that he ordered an inquiry into the matter when the video became public and five family members of the minor girl were arrested over the weekend.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered at the Godhra taluka police station, the boy, who hails from Sajivav village in Shehra taluka of the district, had gone to Orwada to meet the girl and her family members spotted the two. When the boy left, they allegedly asked her to call him back. The boy returned with two friends and the girl’s family, along with villagers, tied the three to a pole and beat them up with sticks, according to the FIR.

Panchmahal SP Solanki said: “The video came to our notice the day after the incident occurred on April 7. I immediately ordered an inquiry and we identified the village and the culprits. Our personnel also visited the three boys who had returned to their village after the incident… They had been given medical treatment for their injuries by the sarpanch of the village. We have registered an FIR and arrested five people who are related to the girl. The girl and the boy are friends and both a few months shy of turning 18. The other two victims in the assault are adults.”

The Godhra taluka police station has registered the offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insults and provocation to any person, intending to break the public peace) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 114 (crime committed in presence of abettor).