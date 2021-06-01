Gujarat Covid: 1,681 fresh cases reported, lowest since March 22

Active cases have dropped to 32,300 from over 1.50 lakh active patients as was reported in the first week of May. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,681 new Covid-19 cases – lowest since March 22. Meanwhile, 18 others succumbed to the infection even as 496 patients are on ventilators across the state.

Test positivity rate has been on the decline, currently at around two per cent, from the month-high of over nine per cent throughout the first week of May.

On Monday, the state tested 88,000 samples across the state. At least nine districts tested less than 1,000 samples. Among these was Porbandar, where 71 new cases were added against testing of 697 samples.

Active cases have dropped to 32,300 from over 1.50 lakh active patients as was reported in the first week of May.

Mumbai resident Chandrakant Patel, 66, who was admitted at CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad for the past 55 days, was discharged. Patel was on holiday in Nainital in mid-March along with his family and friends, and had subsequently tested positive in the third week of March.

Following deterioration in his condition, Patel was airlifted from Pantnagar to Ahmedabad.

Students going abroad to get vaccination

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced Monday that students going abroad for study will get Covid vaccination on priority.

He stated that in the coming months, many students from Gujarat are expected to travel abroad for study. Priority will be given to them so that they do not face any hurdle in their foreign travel, a statement released by the state government said. District collectors and municipal commissioners will take care of this.

Students from the districts are required to meet collectors in person with their I-20 form and DS-160 form along with a confirmation letter from the university.

While students living in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar municipal areas will have to contact the municipal commissioner with these letters.

For Ahmedabad city, students are required to contact the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (West Zone) with these documents.