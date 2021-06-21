Gujarat: Fresh Covid cases fall below 200; 4 more die

With a further decline in fresh cases of coronavirus in Gujarat, the number fell below 200 Sunday. A total of 185 new cases were reported from across the state. The total number of cases, so far has reached 8,30,598. Also, four persons succumbed to the virus taking the toll to 10,032.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced a statewide vaccination mega-campaign starting Monday. It will be observed on June 21 at 9 am in the presence of ministers, leaders, dignitaries at 1,025 vaccination centres in 33 districts and 8 municipal corporation areas. The CM will participate in it.

Also, from Monday onwards, everyone will be able to get walk-in vaccines, the state government stated in a release.

The CM in a statement said that Gujarat is leading in the country with 2.20 crore doses till Sunday. “Not only that, Gujarat ranks first in the vaccination ratio per million people. So far, 1,38,12,595 doses of vaccination have been given to citizens above 45 years of age in Gujarat,” the statement read.

Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar constituency Amit Shah is in Gujarat on a two-day visit from Monday. Apart from inaugurating some infrastructure projects, Shah is scheduled to attend three vaccination centres Monday.