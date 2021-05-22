Gujarat: 4,251 fresh Covid cases as 65 others die of virus

Number of patients on ventilators too has come down — 692 at present, as per the state health bulletin. (Express File/Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat on Friday reported 4,251 new cases of Covid-19, while 65 others succumbed to the infection.

However, testing continues to be less than a lakh samples a day across the state. The test positivity rate on May 21 stood at less than five per cent, the lowest since April 14.

In Ahmedabad city, 803 new cases were reported and for overall Ahmedabad district 831 new cases were added, the lowest since April 7. Ahmedabad city hospitals at present have more vacant beds (4,733) than occupied (4,228).

Nitin Patel, Gujarat deputy chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, resumed duty from Friday.

The minister had tested positive on April 24 and had been admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted for nearly 20 days.

“I was advised to rest at home for a week to 10 days, to maintain oxygen level and improve other parameters,” said Patel.