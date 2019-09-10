Gujarat: Fresh cases of malaria, dengue, Congo fever

The state has recorded a total of 8,322 cases of malaria and 1,452 cases of dengue between January 1 and September 9. On Monday, while five cases of malaria were confirmed, as many as 13 cases of dengue were reported.

According to a press release by the state government, in the past fortnight, ten cases of the Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) were confirmed to be positive, of which three are currently undergoing treatment and two have been cured. Five others succumbed to CCHF during their treatment. The latest case to test positive, as of Sunday, was a 33-year-old man from Jamnagar.