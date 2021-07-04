Gujarat: Four youths ‘threaten’ Italia’s family, probe on

State AAP president Gopal Italia claimed that four youths came to his house in his absence and threatened his mother and sister on Saturday afternoon. The society residents caught two of them, while two managed to escape. Italia has lodged a police complaint against the accused.

Giving details of the incident, AAP state spokesperson Yogesh Jadvani said that the four youths forcefully entered Italia’s society defying the security guards at the gate and asked Gopal’s mother Champaben and his sister Poonamben about their religion.

They also handed over a Bhagavad Gita to them. A heated exchange of words took place between the women and the youths. When other apartment residents came out hearing the argument, the four youths tried to escape. Two were caught while other two managed to flee.

The two have been identified as Amit Ahir and Vikas Ahir.

Italia said, “We condemn this type of activity by BJP. In political fight, it is normal to have enmity between rival political leaders, but one cannot drag family members into the fight. By sending goons to my home, they wanted to put pressure on me and other AAP leaders. We are not scared of such threats and will fight in a non-violent way by carrying out dharna. My mother, sister, and her minor children are in a state of shock. I have given my statements to the police and they are registering a complaint against the accused.”

Panna Momaiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, said, “We are registering an offence into the incident. Two of the youths who were beaten up by the residents are also registering offences.”

Reacting to Italia’s claim, Surat city BJP spokesperson Dr Jagdish Patel said, “We did not send anybody to Italia’s house. We believe that such acts are the result of the controversial statements made by him in the past. The two youths caught are BJP workers and members of Durga Wahini. Let the law take action against them.”

In a tweet in Hindi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “What is happening in Gujarat? Threatening family members, especially women, is wrong. People of Gujarat are peace-loving and believe in non violence. People do not like such kind of politics.”