Gujarat: Four new judges of HC take oath

Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Gita Gopi in Ahmedabad, Tuesday. (Express photo) Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Gita Gopi in Ahmedabad, Tuesday. (Express photo)

The four district judges who were elevated as judges to the Gujarat High court last week following the Presidential assent to the collegium’s recommendation, took oath at the chief court of Gujarat High Court on Tuesday.

The four judges — Justices Ilesh Vora, Gita Gopi, Ashokkumar C Joshi and Rajendra M Sareen — were formerly serving as the principal district and sessions judge in the courts of Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Vadodara and Anand respectively.

Sworn in by Gujarat HC Chief Justice Vikram Nath, all four judges commenced their duties on Tuesday itself.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.