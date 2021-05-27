Gujarat: Four men use ‘Creativity Investigation and Development’ cards to dupe villagers, arrested

The accused, police said, were using fake identity cards with initials CID mentioned as “Creativity Investigation and Development”.

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly impersonating Gujarat CID crime sleuths and trying to extort money from people at Santrampur in Mahisagar by threatening to book them under false cases. The accused, police said, were using fake identity cards with initials CID mentioned as “Creativity Investigation and Development”.

According to the police, the four men, Pankaj Dabhi, Shailesh Charel, Mukesh Machar and Ronil Khant, originally hailing from Dahod, were arrested Tuesday for impersonating as officers of the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department, Crime and Railways.

“We received a tip-off that the accused, travelling in an SUV, were spotted in three villages where they were trying to extort money by claiming to be from CID Crime. The vehicle was last seen at Molara village, so a police team was sent there and subsequently the men were caught. We have recovered the fake identification documents from the accused in which they have shown themselves to be members of ‘Creativity Investigation and Development’. They were using the card to threaten some Molara villagers and book them under prohibition Act if they did not pay them money. We have also recovered Rs 21,000 from them,” an official of Santrampur police station said.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 384 for extortion, 170 for pretending to hold a particular office of public servant, 468 for forgery for purpose of cheating and 114 for abettor present when offence committed.