Gujarat: Four killed as van rams parked truck

Four women died in Ahmedabad early on Monday when a speeding Eeco van carrying pilgrims rammed a truck parked on the roadside in Dhandhuka taluka.

Five others, including the driver of the Eeco van, were injured and admitted to a hospital, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 5 am on the Dhandhuka-Fedra highway, adjacent to Haripura village in Dhandhuka taluka of Ahmedabad rural when an Eeco van carrying eight pilgrims hit a stationary truck.

The deceased have been identified as Payal Patel (35), Shilpa Patel (44), Chetna Modi (56) —all residents of Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad — and Bhavna Gajjar (56), a resident of Gandhinagar.

“A Maruti Eeco van with eight pilgrims was on its way from Ahmedabad to Sarangpur in Botad. Around 5 am, the vehicle rammed a parked truck from behind on the Dhandhuka-Fedra highway. Four women died on the spot while five other persons were injured… they have been admitted to RMS Hospital in Dhandhuka. Further investigation is on,” said CB Chauhan, inspector of Dhandhuka police station.