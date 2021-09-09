Gujarat: Four killed as heavy rain lashes districts

FOUR PERSONS, including three children, were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in Suarashtra as heavy rain was reported in the region as well as in south Gujart region on Wednesday, throwing normal life out of gear. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said more showers expected in the next four days.

Officers of Bhavnagar district flood control room said that a Neeta Jethva, a school teacher and her son Vinay (18) and daughter Kiran (12) were swept away in a rivulet while trying to cross a flooded causeway at Rajsthali village in Palitana taluka of Bhavnagar district on their scooter at around 8.31 am. While the mother was rescued by local people, the children drowned in the stream and their bodies were recovered at 9.35 am, officials said adding Palitana taluka recorded 38 millimetres of rain rain between 6 am to 8 am and 8 millimetres more later in the evening.

In another incident, two sons of labourers were killed in Pratappur village of Jasdan taluka of Rajkot district when they were struck by lightning on Wednesday evening. They were identified as Sunil Rajanbhai (15) and Arun Juvansinh (12). “”They were sons of migrant agricultural labourers from tribal belt and had come to Pratapur just three days ago. They were struck by a lightening bolt while they were on their farm,” Jasdan mamlatdar LB Zala told The Indian Express.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was swept away and feared drowned while crossing a causeway at Akolali village in Palitana, police said.

In Surat district, Palsana taluka received the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours, recording 5.5 inches of rainfall, followed by Surat city 4.5 inches and Umarpada 4.4 inches.

The water level in Ukai dam has reached 334.64 feet, just 10 feet below the danger mark, officials said adding the inflow was 1.30 lakh cusecs and outflow has been maintained to 800 cusecs.

Several areas in the city were inundated, including the road under the railway culvert in Udhna. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Valsad district in the past 24 hours. As per the flood control department, Vapi received 4.8 inches of rain, Umargam 4.09 inches, Valsad town 3.54 inch, Pardi 1.8 inches and Dharampur 2.16 inches.

The water level in Madhuban dam in Valsad district has reached 77.40 metres, while full reservoir level is 79.86 metres. Navsari and Dangs districts received moderate rainfall.

Superintendent engineer of Ukai Dam, HR Mahakaal, said, “We are still receiving a huge inflow from the upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. We have sufficient quantity to cater to the year-long requirements for domestic use for the people of Surat, industrial use for Ankleshwar and Hazira, and irrigation purposes for the farmers of Surat, Tapi, Valsad and Navsari.”

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall till Friday with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of the state with isolated extremely heavy showers in some districts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions during the next four days.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), parts of Gir Somnath, Amreli, Rajkot and Bhavnagar districts received rainfall of over 100 mm in 12 hours till Wednesday evening.

Sutrapada and Babra talukas of Gir Somnath and Amreli districts received 138 and 130 mm rainfall, respectively, it said.

As many as 162 out of 251 talukas of Gujarat witnessed wet spell on Wednesday.

As against the average rainfall of 624.8 mm (between June and September), Gujarat has so far received 374.5 mm rainfall, the IMD said.