Gujarat: Four, including two children, drown in two separate accidents

In two separate accidents in Gujarat, two minors and two youths drowned in Surat and Valsad districts, respectively.

As per reports, Mahenur Malek (8) and her cousin, Rehan Pathan (10), both residents of Limodara village in Mangrol taluka of Surat district, lost their lives Sunday after drowning in a pond. The two kids had reportedly gone to relieve themselves near a pond. The family members later retrieved Rehan and Mahenur’s body from the pond.

Kosamba police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe in the matter. They have sent the bodies of the two children to the primary healthcare centre in Mangrol.

Ilyas Pathan, the father of Rehan Pathan, told indianexpress.com, “Mahenur is the daughter of my sister, who resides in Moti Naroli village in Mangrol taluka. Mahenur and her elder brother, Farhan, had come to stay in my house for a couple of days. On Sunday evening, Mahenur, Farhan and Rehan went to answer nature’s call in our backyard near the pond. Mahenur and Rehan slipped into the pond. Farhan rushed back and informed us about the accident, but by then both the kids had drowned.”

In another accident, Ajit Chauhan (19) and Babu Valmiki (21), both residents of Dungra village in Valsad taluka, drowned while swimming in Damanganga river near their village Sunday evening. Hitesh, who accompanied the two, rushed back to the village for help, sources said.

Dungra police and Valsad fire department officials reached the spot after receiving information of the accident. Life Saver Group volunteers from neighbouring Chanderpur village also reached the spot. The body of Ajit was retrieved late Sunday evening. But till last reports came in, Babu’s body could not be located.

Dungra police have registered a case of accidental death and handed over Ajit’s body to his family members Monday afternoon.