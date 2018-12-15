Gujarat: Four, including 2-year-old girl, killed as truck hits car

Four members of a wedding party, including a minor, were killed, and four others injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway-8 in Valsad on Friday.

Advertising

According to police, Navsari resident Chirag Rana (25), along with his family, was returning from Pardi village in Valsad district after getting married to Chetali Rana. The driver, police said, lost control over the vehicle near Vagaldhara village. The car jumped a divider to reach the opposite road where a truck hit it from the opposite side.

Even as villagers rushed to help the victims, four persons including the bride, Chetali (22), and a minor, Pari (2), died on the spot. The other two deceased have been identified as Yashvantiben Rana (68) and Nikunj Rana (22).

Valsad police sub-inspector A D Gamit said, “Chirag and others are still critical. Chirag’s brother Nikunj was driving the car and lost control of the steering wheel, resulting into the accident. The truck driver also helped in rescuing the injured. Nikunj succumbed to injuries on the spot.”

The injured — Chirag, Isha Sunil Rana (26), Jigisha Rana (27) and Manju Rana (51) — have been admitted to a hospital and are reportedly critical.