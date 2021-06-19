Gujarat: Four held under GUJCTOC Act in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar police said a team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) arrested four accused — Rahim alias Bhuro, Rohit Rathod, Rakesh Solanki and Vishal Dattani, all Gandhinagar residents, Thursday for their alleged involvement in over nine cases of loot, assault, arms act and house break in.

As many as four persons were arrested in Gandhinagar under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act for their alleged involvement in several cases of loot and assault.

“All four accused work as part of a gang of which Rahim alias Bhuro is the leader… They have been booked under nine FIRs at Gandhinagar and Mehsana police stations. An application was then created for their booking under sections of GUJCTOC act and today they have been arrested under it,” said police officer.

This is the first GUJCTOC case to be registered in Gandhinagar.