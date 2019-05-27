Gujarat: Four held for assaulting woman sub-inspector

Police on Saturday night arrested four persons including two women for allegedly beating and threatening a woman police sub-inspector of Sayajigunj police station while on duty. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Alkapuri police outpost, when PSI MH Prajapati summoned one of the accused Satish Soni with regard to an application against him by his neighbour, received by the Sayajigunj police. Prajapati along with a constable were at the Alkapuri outpost looking into pending applications submitted at the Sayajigunj police station.

Satish who was accompanied by three other accused in the case, Ashfaq Saiyyed, Lakshmiben and Asha Saiyyed, asked Prajapati to not harass them about the case as they had settled the matter with the applicant. Prajapati however insisted that it was a routine procedure to summon the person an application has been submitted against to hear their side of the story before proceeding further with filing an FIR if needed.

Satish however started shouting at Prajapati blaming her for unnecessarily dragging him into the matter. When Prajapati asked him to lower his voice, Lakshmi and Asha allegedly thrashed Prajapati by pulling her hair and scratching her face and punching her. Satish and Ashfaq also abused the PSI and threatened to kill her, Prajapati alleges in her compliant. They also damaged her uniform.

The constable tried to intervene but was also threatened by Satish and Ashfaq. The constable then called the Sayajigunj police station and more policemen arrived at the spot and nabbed the four accused. An FIR was registered later on Saturday against the four under charges of IPC Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (Threat of injury to public servant), 294 KH (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed).