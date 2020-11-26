Gujarat: Four farm labourers dead, one hospitalised in Botad

The Tamil Nadu couple were the third custodian of the baby boy

Four migrant agricultural labourers died within hours after they fell ill, while another one is undergoing treatment in Botad district on Wednesday, with police saying that they might have been affected by pesticide used in the farm.

Trikam Naik (58), his wife Kanta (55), and relatives Ratan Naik (52), Fatehsinh Baraiya (60) and Pravin Naik (35) had complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting two days after they arrived on the agricultural farm of one Amrut Kodiya in Lathidad village of Botad taluka on November 21.

On November 23, they consulted a local doctor in the village, police said, but as their condition deteriorated, they were rushed to state government-run Sonawala Hospital on November 24.

After their condition further deteriorated, they were shifted to Ankur Hospital, a private hospital in Botad town, police said. Trikam, Kanta, Ratan and Fatehsinh died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, while Pravin was referred to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital in Bhavnagar. Police said that all five were from Chhota Udepur district.

Harshad Mehta, district superintendent of police of Boatd, suggested the labourers could have been affected by pesticide. “They fell ill while spraying pesticide on the farm and went to Dr Ramkrushna in Lathidad for treatment. On November 24, they were treated by Dr Yagnesh Kumar at government-run Sonawala hospital,”Mehta told media persons on Thursday.

“Later they were referred to Dr Boghani in Ankur Hospital. Dr Boghani said that the four died due to some poisonous substance. Their viscera samples have been sent for analysis and the reports would help us know the exact cause of their death,” he added.

The SP added that Pravin’s condition was reported to be out of danger. “Forensic experts have collected samples of pesticide from the farm and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis,” said Mehta.

RB Karmatiya, police inspector of Botad, said that a case of accidental death has been registered and investigation was on.

