Gujarat: Four fake death of relative to enter Amreli green zone, booked and quarantined

Police booked all four under several IPC sections and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. (Representational) Police booked all four under several IPC sections and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. (Representational)

Four persons were detained and then sent to a quarantine centre in Amreli, Sunday, after it was discovered that they had entered the green zone from Ahmedabad, a red zone, last Friday by faking the death of their relative.

As per police, Ashok Gajera, a native of Monpur village in Amreli taluka, and three elderly women, relatives of Gajera, entered Amreli from Ahmedabad on May 1, using a government pass, in which they had listed reason as “death of a relative in Monpur village”.

“Ashok and the three women had entered Amreli on May 1 with a pass in which the reason was mentioned as death of a relative in Monpur. When we cross-checked with the sarpanch and talati of their village, they told us that there has been no death in their village for the past one month,” said a senior police officer at Amreli taluka police station.

Police booked all four under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 177 (furnishing false information), 269 (negligent act likely to cause spread of infection of a disease), 270 (malicious act likely to cause spread of infection of a disease) 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant) and under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

“For now, all four have been kept in a quarantine centre for the next 14 days after which they will be tested for COVID-19,” added the officer.

Amreli police also intercepted 11 people who were carrying the body of a woman from Surat to be cremated in her native place in Amreli on Monday. “They had started their journey with a body and they were without a valid pass and necessary doctor’s certificate. Earlier, the medical team and local police had persuaded them to cremate the body in Surat… A team of Amreli police intercepted them at Vijapdi check post in Savarkundla taluka. A medical team was called… the body was cremated there and the illegal migrants were sent to a shelter home,” said Nirlipt Rai, Superintendent of Police, Amreli.

