Gujarat: Four drown after boat capsizes in Panam river

Residents of Boriavi village, situated on the bank of Panam river, use boats to cross over to Ghazipur village on the other side.

Three of a family were among four drowned after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Panam river in Panchmahal on Saturday evening.

According to police, Suresh Dabhi (24) from Boriavi village, his wife Rinku Dabhi (23), their three-year-old daughter, and boatman Ramesh Patel drowned in the river near Boriavi village under Shehara taluka.

“The victim family had gone to Ghazipur village to attend a wedding on Saturday noon and by 5 pm, they took another boat to return to Boriavi. The boat lost its balance and sank in the river and due to the current, all four drowned. Teams of the fire safety department and police were sent to retrieve the bodies. We have lodged a case of accidental death,” said an official of Panchmahal district.