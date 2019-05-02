Gujarat: Four district courts among nation’s top 10

During the month of March, subordinate courts in four districts of the state ranked among the top 10 subordinate courts in the country that have disposed of cases pending for more than 10 years.

The district courts of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhinagar were the four from the state to figure among the top 10. While Ahmedabad district court performed the best in the state, disposing of nearly 2,800 cases, Vadodara district court could only manage half of it with nearly 1,200 cases.

The union government’s Department of Justice wrote on April 16 to the Gujarat High Court, seeking to understand the strategy adopted by these courts for speedy disposal of the cases that had been pending for more than 10 years. It was an attempt to see if the strategy of Gujarat High Court, under whose jurisdiction the subordinate courts function, can be used in the Central government’s Nyaya Mitra scheme.

The Gujarat HC has since shared details of the various special initiatives that it had taken for expeditious disposal of old cases, namely development of software to generate special Management Information System reports in the district judicial data grid. The high court had also entrusted a judicial officer with the task of ensuring that the percentage of pending cases during a specific period did not exceed the percentage of cases disposed of. The high court also said that granted autonomy to judicial officers to adopt measures and strategies to do their best without fear or undue pressure.

A Gujarat High Court press release has recognised the role of Acting Chief Justice Anant Dave’s leadership in facilitating the system of speedy disposal of cases.