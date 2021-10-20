Gujarat: Four dead, one injured after van overturns in Kheda

Four people died and one was injured after a van in which they were travelling overturned in Kheda’s Mahudha area.

According to police, the accident occurred near Mangalpur village in Mahudha area on Tuesday night when a speeding Eeco van lost control and overturned. A total of six persons were in the car including the driver.

The victims hailed from Santrampur in Mahisagar and were travelling to Anand for a temple visit.

The deceased have been identified as Sureshbhai Foi, Sanjaybhai Foi, Rajubhai Foi and Sanjay Baria, all residents of Santrampur in Mahisagar.

“The victims were rushed to Nadiad civil hospital where three were declared brought dead and one person was rushed to Ahmedabad civil hospital as he was in a critical state. In the morning hours, one more person succumbed to injuries. We have sent the bodies for post mortem and an FIR will be lodged in the case,” said AV Parmar, police inspector, Mahudha police station.