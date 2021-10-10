Gujarat: Four cops suspended days after liquor seized in raid

Around 40 days after the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Morbi district police conducted a raid in Sundargadh village of Halvad taluka and seized a large quantity of country made liquor, four constables of Halvad police station have been suspended.

The four constables suspended are Yogeshdan Gadhvi, Jyapalsinh Jhala, Vikram Shihora and Harpalsinh Rathod.

“An inquiry had been initiated against the four after other agencies conducted a raid related to enforcement of Prohibition Act in the jurisdiction of Halvad police station,” a police officer of Morbi told The Indian Express on Sunday.

A few days ago, head constable Vinesh Kharadi was suspended after Munna Sarla, a resident of Dighadiya village of Halvad taluka, allegedly hanged himself in a toilet in the police station while being in police custody on September 29. Munna was arrested by Halvad police for allegedly murdering his elder brother Mukesh over a land dispute on September 23.

Inspector Prakash Dekavadiya, who was in charge of Halvad police station, sub-inspector PG Panara and eight other constables were also transferred on Saturday. The suspension orders came a day after Sandeep Singh, deputy inspector general of Rajkot range, visited Halvad police station on October 8.