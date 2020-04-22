Gujarat: Four booked under PASA for assaulting police in Chhota Udepur

According to police, the four accused have been identified as Reyan Memon, Ashfaq Memon, Ashraf Memon and Mukeshbhai, all residents of Naswadi in Chhota Udepur. (Representational) According to police, the four accused have been identified as Reyan Memon, Ashfaq Memon, Ashraf Memon and Mukeshbhai, all residents of Naswadi in Chhota Udepur. (Representational)

Four persons in Naswadi of Chhota Udepur were booked under the Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act (PASA) and sent to different jails in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, for allegedly assaulting a police team on April 16.

According to Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, “We have zero tolerance policy against attacks on police personnel and medical staff on duty during the fight against COVID-19 and in this regard, we have booked four persons in Naswadi of Chhota Udepur under PASA and sent them to different jails in four cities. In other incidents as well, police will take strict action,” said Jha.

According to police, the four accused have been identified as Reyan Memon, Ashfaq Memon, Ashraf Memon and Mukeshbhai, all residents of Naswadi in Chhota Udepur. They have been booked under Indian penal code sections 323 (assault), 353 (assault on public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 294B (obscenity) 506 (criminal intimidation), 269(negligent act likely to spread disease) and 188 (disobedience to order given by public servant) along with section of disaster management act.

The accused had assaulted an assistant sub-inspector of police and a constable in Naswadi area of Chhota Udepur on April 16 when the former had approached them to remind them of them not wearing masks while stepping out of their houses, as per the FIR.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.