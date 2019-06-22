Gujarat: Four booked for beating fellow villager to death

Fatepura police in Dahod district have booked four men of Ghugas village in Khuta faliya for allegedly beating to death a 40-year-old man of the same village. The deceased Chiman Pargi and his family had an altercation with the group on a previous occasion which took a violent turn late Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The accused Ramesh Pargi, Kanubhai Pargi, Ishwar Pargi and Sailesh Pargi are still on the run.

A complaint filed by Chiman’s brother Jitu Pargi, late Thursday afternoon, said Chiman and he rushed to the spot when the family received information that the group was assaulting Chiman’s younger son. Chiman’s sons had had a quarrel with the accused over their work as daily wage labourers at a site in another village a month ago. On Thursday afternoon, when Chiman’s younger son was on his way to work on his bike, he was intercepted by the accused who were armed with knives, sticks and other sharp edged weapons. The complaint also said that the accused assaulted everyone who tried to intervene.

When Chiman reached the spot, he saw the accused assaulting his son who was lying on the ground. He intervened to protect his son. One of the accused Rameshbhai then hit Chiman with an axe on his head while the other accused Kanubhai hit him with a heavy rock on the rear of his head, the police said.

Chiman’s family immediately took him to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his head injury and excessive bleeding on Thursday night, the police said.

The Fatehpura police has booked all the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed).

“The accused managed to flee between the time of the attack and the case being reported to the police. But we tracking them through surveillance and we will be able to nab them soon,” investigating officer HV Desai said.