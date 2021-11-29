Gujarat: Four booked for ‘abetting’ Air India staffer’s suicide over loan in Gandhinagar

Four persons have been booked for abetting the suicide of a 55-year-old former staff of Air India in Gandhinagar, allegedly over repayment of a loan.

According to police, on November 23 afternoon, Mahesh Dangi, a resident of Nana Chiloda in Gandhinagar, allegedly jumped into Sabarmati river near Bhat toll Plaza in Gandhinagar. Dangi worked as a loader for Air India for 25 years and was fired from his job in 2019.

“My father went missing from our residence on November 22 morning and after searching for him, we filed a missing person complaint. Meanwhile, we found his phone switched off and kept inside the locker at home. Next day, my father’s body was found from Sabarmati river near Bhat Toll Plaza,” said Rupesh Dangi, the victim’s son, in his complaint.

“In my father’s phone, he had kept a picture of a handwritten note by him mentioning that in December 2020, he took a loan of Rs 70,000 at five per cent interest from Kavita Ben and Sanjay Chhara. Later, my father paid off the loan to Sanjay by taking an additional loan from IDFC bank. However, he was being harassed by Kavita Ben and her son Urvish who claimed that they did not receive any money from him,” the complaint added.

“My father was forced to sign a false agreement saying that the original loan amount was Rs 1,70,000… he took another loan of Rs 1 lakh from Bhura Rana in Ahmedabad. All four people conspired and harassed my father due to which he took the extreme step,” Rupesh said.

Taking cognisance, police booked Kavita, Urvish, Bhura Rana and Sanjay Chhara under Indian Penal Code section 306 for abetment to suicide and 506 for criminal intimidation.