Gujarat: Four arrested for thrashing cop

The Panigate police Sunday arrested four people for assaulting and thrashing a constable on Friday night. An FIR was registered on Saturday against a group of unidentified youth, including a minor. The complainant in the case Arif Sheikh (44) is a constable with the Vadodara rural police working at the police headquarters in Pratapanagar.

Sheikh in his complaint alleged that on Friday he was driving back home from office on his bike when he saw two young boys aged 15-17 crossing the road in a haphazard manner. When he asked them to be careful, the boys allegedly abused him. According to the complaint, Sheikh then got down from his bike and confronted the boys and a heated argument ensued between them following which Sheikh slapped one of them, the police said. The boys then raised an alarm and around five to seven youth from around the area gathered and thrashed Sheikh and also made religious slurs against him, Sheikh alleged in his complaint.

He then managed to break free from the group when other public gathered around and the accused fled the spot. Sheikh then went to a nearby hospital for first-aid treatment and then approached the police. Based on his complaint, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (Punishment – whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting.), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

“The constable was not in uniform when the incident happened. He was on his way home and was in civil dress. The fight took place between him and a minor boy over crossing a road and others joined in thinking he was fighting with the boy. We have arrested four people and the age of one of them is yet to be verified. As the investigation proceeds, we will arrest more people as their names come up. It was a minor case of fighting on the road, there is no communal angle to it,” said investigating officer, F R Rathwa.