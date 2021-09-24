Gujarat: Former professor at GU and his wife ‘die by suicide’

A former professor of Gujarat University (GU) and his wife allegedly died by suicide in Ahmedabad Thursday. Police said the couple had been suffering from life-threatening ailments, as per a note.

Professor Yogendra Vyas (80), who retired as head of linguistic department of GU in Ahmedabad, and his wife Anjana (74), a homemaker, were found dead at their residence in Saraswatinagar area behind Azad Society in Ambawadi.

The professor was suffering from kidney ailment and had undergone surgery. His wife was suffering from cancer. Their son is a gastroenterologist and runs a clinic in Ahmedabad, police said.

According to the police, the couple had been staying with their 50-year-old son at Manek-baug for a year. On Thursday morning, a neighbour called their son to inform that a light was on at their flat, after which the couple’s bodies were found around 7 am.

A one-page note was recovered that said the “police should not harass the son and that they were ending their life wilfully”.

A syndicate member of GU, the retired professor was a renowned linguist with a doctorate on Bhili dialect. He was appointed as a lecturer in November 1969 and became the head of department in June 1974 and retired in October 2002, said professor Nilotpala Gandhi, head of Linguistics department.

Before joining GU, he was principal at Surendranagar Girls College till 1966 following which he joined Arts and Commerce College Ahmedabad as principal.

He was also advisor to the Central Institute Indian Langu-ages Mysore and Gujarat State Textbook Board Gandhinagar.

Having authored more than 50 research and study articles and over a dozen books on grammer, dialect and linguistics, he won a state government awards for his three books on languages in 1974, 1976 and 1977.