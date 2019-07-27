Gujarat: Former MP of Daman booked for water theft

Police of the union territory of Daman have registered a complaint against former Congress MP Dahya Patel and others for stealing water from a gram-panchayat-owned pond in the village.

Sources said that the complaint was filed on Friday by Secretary of Dabhel village gram panchayat in Daman, Ujwal Vadvi. In his complaint, Vadvi alleged that there were inputs about water theft from the pond in Dabhel village behind the Sai Sarovar Bar and restaurant. The gram panchayat members checked and found that water was illegally pumped from the pond and supplied to several people.

On Friday, the members and Daman police found a submersible pump in the pond and water pipes that ended at the Dahya Patel’s house, Sai Sarovar Bar and Restaurant, Well Known polyester company, and Padmini Water supply. Vadvi then lodged the complaint against Dahya Patel, Sai Sarovar Bar and Restaurant, Well known polyester company and Padmini Water supply.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Daman Police Inspector Sohel Jiwani said, “We have registered a complaint of water theft on Dahya Patel and others. We have seized water pipes, water motor and other things from the spot.” He said investigations were on to find out details about the owners of the companies, and that a case had been booked under IPC Section 379 (theft).

Sources said Ketan Patel, son of Dahya Patel, contested from Daman and Diu seat as Congress candidate twice in 2014 and 2019 and lost to BJP’s Lalu Patel. Ketan, who holds the post of the president of Daman and Diu Pradesh Congress Committee, recently quit his post after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president.