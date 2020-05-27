Gujarat: Mehsana SP transferred to State Reserve Police Force in Dahod

A day after as many as 132 bottles of illicit liquor were found from a canal in Kadi, allegedly thrown by the local police to dispose of evidence, seven police personnel were booked under the Prohibition Act and various sections of the IPC. (Representational) A day after as many as 132 bottles of illicit liquor were found from a canal in Kadi, allegedly thrown by the local police to dispose of evidence, seven police personnel were booked under the Prohibition Act and various sections of the IPC. (Representational)

Superintendent of Police (SP) in Mehsana, Manish Singh, was transferred and removed from the post on Tuesday, two days after seven policemen attached with Kadi police station were booked for allegedly trying to dispose of seized illicit liquor in a nearby canal.

According to a notification by the Home department of the Gujarat government, Singh was transferred and appointed to the vacant ex-cadre post of Commandant, State Reserve Police Force, Group 4, in Dahod. Porbandar SP Parthrajsinh Gohil has been appointed as the SP of Mehsana with immediate effect.

According to the notification by Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Gujarat government, dated May 26, “Following IPS Officers are transferred in the public interest with immediate effect. Manish Singh IPS (GJ 2013) is transferred and appointed on vacant ex cadre post of Commandant SRPF Group 4, Pavdi Dahod. Dr Partharajsinh Gohil IPS (GJ 2014) SP Porbandar is transferred and appointed on cadre post of SP Mehsana. Dr Ravi Mohan Saini IPS (GJ 2014) deputy commissioner of police Zone 1 Rajkot city is transferred and appointed on cadre post of SP Porbandar in post of Gohil.”

Seven police personnel attached with Kadi police station in Mehsana, including its police inspector, were booked under the Prohibition Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. This was a day after as many as 132 bottles of illicit liquor were found from a canal in Kadi, allegedly thrown by the local police to dispose of evidence.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) scuba divers was called in by senior police officials on May 23 and 24 to extract the 132 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the Narmada canal near Kadi police station.

According to an FIR filed at Kadi police station, an investigation by the team of Inspector General (Gandhinagar) revealed that the accused policemen were involved in the alleged sale and consumption of seized illicit liquor kept at the police station premises

