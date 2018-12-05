Gujarat: Former Godhra municipal chief dies inside court

Mohammad Hussain Kalota, who was acquitted in the 2002 Sabarmati Express burning case in Godhra after nine years of incarceration in 2011, died at a court in Godhra following a heart attack.

Kalota, 64, who was practising lawyer and former president of Godhra municipality, is survived by his son, two daughters and wife.

People close to Kalota said that on Tuesday afternoon, Kalota felt uneasy and walked towards the toilet inside the court premises when he fell down near the door.

“After 10 to 15 minutes, he was spotted by another lawyer. By the time he was taken to hospital he had already passed away,” said a relative.

Kalota had suffered heart attack for the first time while he was lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail and had to undergo bypass surgery, his family said.

In 2002, Kalota was president of Godhra municipality. He was closely associated with the Congress, though he won elections as an Independent candidate. He was arrested soon after the train burning incident on February 27, 2002 that killed 59 passengers, mostly kar sewaks.

In February 2011, Kalota was among the 63 accused who were acquitted by a special designated court.

The court had convicted 31 others in the case.