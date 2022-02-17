Gujarat: Former Congress leader tweets hinting at quitting party

Two days after he was removed from the post, Gujarat Congress former chief spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday triggering speculations of him quitting the party.

On February 14, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced two new chief spokespersons for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) — Punja Vansh and Veerji Thummar, replacing Jayrajsinh Parmar and Manish Doshi, as per a proposal by its incharge, Raghu Sharma.

On Wednesday morning, Parmar tweeted, “With the blessings of Ma Bahuchar, a new beginning from Bahucharaji in Mehsana has been initiated… no one is worried about what will happen to the Kabila (clan), everyone’s fighting on who will be the Sardar (chief) (sic).”

Hours after the tweet, three senior Congress leaders from Mehsana, including from the Bahucharaji constituency, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of BJP state general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela. Others who switched from Congress to BJP are Rajendrasinh Darbar, former president of Mehsana District Congress Committee, Vaghubha Jadeja, president of Becharaji Taluka Congress Committee, and Ranubha Zala, former Becharaji Taluka panchayat president Jashubhai Prajapati.

As per Congress sources, Parmar switched off his phone after posting the tweet and was unavailable for the day.

Reacting to the resignations, GPCC president Jagdish Thakor told reporters, “This (switching of party allegiance) has been going for years and it will continue. We know that it has been happening because our leader Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Gujarat for a camp and it will happen once again after he leaves. The truth remains that you don’t have any base…”

When asked about the cryptic tweet of Parmar, Thakor said, “I believe that he should have been clear. By using words like Kabila and Sardar, is he referring to CR Paatil, BJP state president? Regarding any rift in the party, I always make sure that I communicate with my colleagues either face-to-face or on phone. Congress is not just a party of four or five people. Be clear in your intent if you want to stay in the party or not, don’t be in a dilemma.”