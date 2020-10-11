Gujarat: Former bank employee sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment

According to advocate Kartikey Parekh, the aggrieved woman’s parents sent a legal notice opposing the man’s marriage.

A court in Dhoraji sentenced a former private bank employee to 10 years of imprisonment, on Friday, after finding him guilty of “committing rape repeatedly” as per provisions of the IPC.

The case pertains to 2019 when the two former bank employees had entered into a consensual sexual relationship with the promise of marriage. However, owing to opposition from the accused’s parents to an inter-caste marriage, he had instead fixed his marriage with a woman from his community.

According to advocate Kartikey Parekh, the aggrieved woman’s parents sent a legal notice opposing the man’s marriage.

Parekh said, “A complaint was filed thereafter and the case went out of trial by November 2019. The accused had produced evidence… establishing that the woman has allegedly been threatening him with consequences if he does not marry her, but our point was that the accused had promised her of marriage. Judge HA Dave ultimately pronounced him guilty under IPC section 376 (2) (n) and acquitted him on charges of IPC section 406 and 506 (2).”

