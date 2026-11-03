She protected Gujarat’s precious bustard chick. She is now protesting for better pay

For the past six days, around 3,000 frontline staff deployed in Gujarat’s forests have been protesting in the state capital Gandhinagar demanding, among other things, better pay and a risk allowance.

The absence of these men and women from their posts in the field could have serious implications for conservation, wildlife experts fear.

Among the Van Rakshaks (beat guards) and Van Pals (foresters) at the protest site is a guard who was deployed to watch over a newborn chick of a critically endangered Great Indian Bustard (GIB) in Kutch district.

Parents of some of the forest personnel have also joined the protest, and are sitting at the Satyagraha Chhavni, the designated ground for organised demonstrations in Gandhinagar, with their children who have been on protest mass casual leave from October 28 onward.

Gujarat has nearly 4,000 Van Rakshaks and 1,800 Van Pals, who are tasked with protecting wildlife and forest resources. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Gujarat has nearly 4,000 Van Rakshaks and 1,800 Van Pals, who are tasked with protecting wildlife and forest resources. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Beat guard Durgaben Vasava is deployed in the Naliya region of Kutch district as part of the project to restore the GIB population that has now dwindled to just three females in Gujarat.

In a first for India, a chick was born using the jumpstart approach in March using a partially incubated fertile egg from Rajasthan, the other bustard habitat in the country, but it died within a month. A second chick born by the same method is now growing up in a 100-acre protected enclosure in Kutch.

Vasava who is part of the protection squad for this project has been on protest leave along with her colleagues. Asked if her absence would impact the project, she told The Indian Express, “That is for the government to decide. Our demands have been pending for so long.”

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Rajesh Patel, a forester posted in Adesar range, and his wife Nutan Hirani, a beat guard posted in Anjar, both in Kutch district, have joined the protest with their five-month-old daughter. They have left their five-year-old son with his grandparents in Gandhidham.

A Van Rakshak’s grade pay is said to be Rs 1,800 per month, which is less than that of Class IV employees who get Rs 1,900 per month. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) A Van Rakshak’s grade pay is said to be Rs 1,800 per month, which is less than that of Class IV employees who get Rs 1,900 per month. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

The couple has set up a cradle under a banyan tree for the infant. “We cannot keep her away from us as she is still on breast milk. But, in a way, it is also good that she is with us in this protest. Both of us are forest personnel, and she will also have to live in the forest with us. So this will make her stronger,” Nutan said.

Gujarat has nearly 4,000 Van Rakshaks and 1,800 Van Pals, who are tasked with protecting wildlife and forest resources. These personnel are Class III employees of the state government, who are hired through a competitive examination.

Van Rakshaks and Van Pals do a difficult, arduous, and often dangerous job. The death of 32-year-old Range Forest Officer Vikas Desai in a crash while he was chasing alleged khair wood smugglers in Tapi district in July is a talking point among the protesters.

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Since Sunday, the protesters have started organising blood donation camps at the protest site. “It is a message to society that we toil in the forests on duty, but even here during this protest, we are giving something back to society,” N K Bharvad, president of the Van Rakshak Karmarchari Union, Gujarat (VRKUG), which is leading the agitation, said.

The protesters have started organising blood donation camps at the protest site. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) The protesters have started organising blood donation camps at the protest site. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Bharvad listed five main demands of the protesters: risk allowance, removing disparities in the pay grades of Van Rakshaks and Van Pals, remuneration for working on public holidays on the lines of police department employees, a larger workforce, and expediting transfer applications.

According to Bharvad, a Van Rakshak’s grade pay is Rs 1,800 per month, which is less than that of Class IV employees who get Rs 1,900 per month.

“They are below us in hierarchy, but they get higher grade pay. Similarly, there is a discrepancy in grade pay of Class III employees of the Forest Department and (other departments like) the Revenue Department. We are demanding that our grade pay should be made equivalent to that of (other services such as) the Revenue Department (officials),” Bharvad said.

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“We work 24/7, and we have to be constantly on the move. If there is a rescue call at any time of the day, we cannot refuse to respond. We need a proper salary for working on public holidays,” Sanjay Chaudhary, a forest officer from Gandhinagar, said.

The personnel want the number of forest staff to be increased so that their workload is reduced. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) The personnel want the number of forest staff to be increased so that their workload is reduced. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Bharvad said, “The area of service, wildlife, and our duties have increased. The numbers of forest staff must be increased so that our workload is reduced.”

Arjunsinh Rajput, president of the Patan unit of the union, said, “The nature of our job is so full of risks. Many of us sustain injuries from wildlife, some of us have died in the line of duty. But there is no risk allowance”.

Rajput listed attending to rescue calls for leopards, snakes, lions and monkeys as now being part of their job. He narrated how a monkey who would attack humans had become a menace in Sidhpur. It took the squad a month and a half to catch it, he said.

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“We would chase the monkey for 10-15 km daily, running the risk of being attacked. Nobody considers what that takes. People think forest officials are like jaadugars (magicians) and wild animals obey our orders and get rescued easily,” Rajput said.

Tackling forest fires defines the job of the forest personnel in Dang in the summer. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) Tackling forest fires defines the job of the forest personnel in Dang in the summer. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Anirudh Vala, a Van Rakshak from Amreli district who was recently attacked by a lioness, showed the wounds on his arms and chest that the big cat had left. “I had a narrow escape,” Vala said.

Tackling forest fires defines the job of the forest personnel in Dang in the summer. Beat guard Kamlesh Chaudhary said, “Spending entire nights dousing the fires sometimes leaves us dehydrated. And we cannot move out until we have got control over the blaze.”

Bhushan Pandya, a former member of the Gujarat State Wildlife Board (GSWLB) said the prolonged absence of frontline forest staff could impact conservation.

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“Illegal activities will go unchecked in the forest, a damage that could be irrevocable. I think this protest should be resolved as quickly as possible. The government should have acted promptly when the forest personnel gave notice that they would go on a protest if their demands were not fulfilled,” Pandya told The Indian Express.

On Monday the members of the union met with the state Minister for Forest & Environment Arjun Modhwadia. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) On Monday the members of the union met with the state Minister for Forest & Environment Arjun Modhwadia. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

On Monday the members of the union met with the state Minister for Forest & Environment Arjun Modhwadia. “He listened to our demands and asked us to discuss it with the principal secretary of the department (Vinod Rao). We had discussions with him, but there is no resolution so far. Our protest is ongoing,” Bharvad said.

Minister Modhwadia said that although the protest was “not reasonable”, a resolution would be reached.

“They have got some issues which are under discussion. Those issues which can be resolved, will be resolved,” he said.

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“Because they are a uniformed service, a disciplined force, it is not reasonable that they proceed on strike like this. Instructions have been given to dispose of the issues after discussions,” Modhwadia said.

The Minister said wildlife conservation would not be impacted because of the protest by the forest staff.