Gujarat: Process to recruit forest guards to resume soon, says minister

The Gujarat government Wednesday announced to resume the recruitment process for 334 vacancies of forest guard in the forest department soon. The recruitment was put on hold in 2018.

Making the announcement, Forest & Environment Minister Kiritsinh Rana said that the recruitment that was put on hold due to unavoidable circumstances will be resumed soon “in the interest of the youths of Gujarat”. Rana added that the applicants whose applications were validated in 2018 will be able to appear for the exam irrespective of their current age.

According to Rana, the candidates who filed applications under Open Competition category in 2018 and who want to apply under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will be given 10 days time to to fill details on the portal of Online Job Application System (OJAS).

No new applications will be permitted for the recruitment, Rana said. He added that remaining 775 vacant posts of Forest Guard will also be filled up after the recruitment process for the 334 vacancies is over.