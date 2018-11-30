Gujarat: For attending ‘Sanskrit Adhiveshan’, members told to fulfill pre-conditions

For the second edition of ‘Sanskrit Adhiveshan’, the organiser of the event, Samskrita Bharati, has enlisted a set of conditions for its members to fulfill at least one of them before being eligible to attend the two-day conference scheduled to be held in Kolavada near Gandhinagar on December 24 and 25. Among the conditions are to sell books and magazines published by Sanskrit Bharati to a dedicated number of readers, enroll at least one student to the correspondence Sanskrit course, hold Sanskrit shivirs and make at least five prominent personalities aware about Sanskrit Bharati’s works.

Samskrita Bharati, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – affiliated organisation, is expecting a turnout of over 1,000 members in this year’s Sanskrit Adhiveshan, double than the first edition held in 2015.

“These tasks are merely towards the promotion of Sanskrit language which the members have to complete before registration for the adhiveshan (conference). By completing these tasks, even the member would feel confident and proud that he has completed these tasks for promotion of the language,” said Sukumar Trivedi, Samskrita Bharati Ahmedabad city organiser.

With a set of instructions, each participant is asked to compulsorily undertake tasks as a pre-condition to attend the triennial event that includes selling of ‘Sanskritam Vadtu’, a book of daily-used Sanskrit words and sentences, published by Samskrita Bharati, to at least five persons. Though the book comes at a price of Rs 5, the task is attached with the condition — “only in exchange of value”.

The organisation’s members are also asked to enroll at least one new customer for its another publication — a monthly magazine ‘Sambhashan Sandesh’ that carries stories and messages for children as well as adults, and a dedicated column on Sanskit words. “This is a popular magazine and has readers in other states and countries,” said Atul Unagar, state organiser of Samskrita Bharati.

Further, the list of tasks includes enrolling at least one student under the Sanskrit course through correspondence. The fee for the one year course is Rs 300.

The eligible members would have to “hold one Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir wherever possible-at home or any other place”. The ten-day shivir is free of cost where participants irrespective of age are taught the language basics and aims to make them converse in Sanskrit at the end of the course.

The last in the list of tasks is to tell at least five prominent personalities about the works of Sanskrit Bharati.

“Each district co-ordinator has been entrusted to verify claims made by the members before they register,” said Trivedi.

Among recommendations made during the first ‘Sanskrit Adhiveshan’ were opening of ‘bal kendras’ to promote Sanskrit among children through shlokas, propagating use of Sanskrit through temples and promoting it with the help of information technology.