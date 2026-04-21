Over 400 ill after wedding feast in Gujarat’s Dahod district

A sick person receives medical treatment at a hospital after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Abhlod village, Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

More than 400 people fell ill after a wedding feast in a village in Gujarat’s Dahod district Monday night, where mango juice and paneer were among the dishes served.

Panic spread through the tribal village of Abhlod in Garbada taluka as emergency services and ambulances rushed in, taking patients to nearby hospitals.

No deaths have been reported so far, although over 20 people are said to be in critical care.

According to officials, about 1,000 guests were attending the wedding. After the meal, over 400 wedding guests complained of uneasiness and vomiting at around 11 pm.

Police officers said that the menu included paneer curry, puri, dal, rice, and mango juice.