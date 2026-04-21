Over 400 ill after wedding feast in Gujarat’s Dahod district

Officials said the health and food safety department has collected samples of the meal served at the Dahod wedding for further investigation.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 01:34 PM IST
Several fall sick after suspected food poisoningA sick person receives medical treatment at a hospital after suspected food poisoning at a wedding in Abhlod village, Gujarat. (PTI Photo)
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More than 400 people fell ill after a wedding feast in a village in Gujarat’s Dahod district Monday night, where mango juice and paneer were among the dishes served.

Panic spread through the tribal village of Abhlod in Garbada taluka as emergency services and ambulances rushed in, taking patients to nearby hospitals.

No deaths have been reported so far, although over 20 people are said to be in critical care.

According to officials, about 1,000 guests were attending the wedding. After the meal, over 400 wedding guests complained of uneasiness and vomiting at around 11 pm.

Police officers said that the menu included paneer curry, puri, dal, rice, and mango juice.

“The wedding guests began experiencing severe symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, almost simultaneously, leading to chaos. The locals called the emergency services and requested ambulances. Several people were rushed to nearby health facilities in private vehicles,” a police officer said.

Some affected persons showing severe signs of poisoning were rushed to Zydus Hospital in Dahod.

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Resident Medical Officer Dr Rajiv Damor said, “About 200 people complained of poisoning. About 70 were brought to Zydus Hospital, while some others were taken to private hospitals and local health centres… The patients have told us they had aamras (mango juice), paneer curry, vegetables, dal, and rice at the event. The treatment is ongoing.”

The police added that 200 other people, who had milder symptoms, are being administered primary care by medical teams in the village.

Senior police officers said the health and food safety department has collected samples of the meal served at the wedding and that further investigation is underway.

A senior district police officer said, “The health department has collected food samples. While no immediate sign of spoilage was noticed in the primary probe, the samples of mango juice, paneer, as well as the cooked items, have been taken for laboratory tests and analysis… Based on the report, strict action will be taken against those found responsible, including caterers or organisers.”

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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