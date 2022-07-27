Gujarat Floods: Rs 1,482 cr allocated from SDRF

A total of Rs 1,482 crore has been allocated from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to tackle the losses due to natural calamities in Gujarat where 114 people have died and 3,346 homes destroyed in the recent floods.

“During south-west monsoon of 2022, flood and landslides caused damage to various states. The central government without waiting for the memoranda from state governments, constituted/deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Team for on-the-spot assessment of damages in states of Assam, Meghalay, Telengana, Gujarat and Maharashtra,” stated Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State of Home Affairs in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on “losses due to heavy floods” in the Lok Sabha Tuesday.

Apart from the human lives lost and the houses destroyed, 965 livestock also perished in Gujarat rains as on July 19.