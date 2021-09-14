Gujarat floods: Indian Navy rescues 400 people in Jamnagar

Close to 400 persons, including a pregnant lady, have been rescued till now by the Indian Navy’s six boats that have been deployed in wake of incessant rainfall in Jamnagar district of Gujarat, official sources said on Tuesday.

Five teams of 75 personnel have been deputed from INS Valsura on the request of the district administration to assist the civil administration in rescuing stranded citizens from various parts of Jamnagar city, stated an official release.

A Navy team distributed food to 600 stranded people on Monday night. Further, one more team was deputed on Tuesday morning for distributing food and water to more than 300 people at three locations, the release added.