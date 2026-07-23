Army, NDRF deployed as torrential rain floods South Gujarat

Relentless rain pounded south Gujarat for a second straight day Thursday, triggering widespread flooding that brought parts of Valsad, Navsari, and Surat districts to a standstill and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

It also prompted the deployment of the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for rescue operations.

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ahmedabad’s first major spell of monsoon rain flooded roads, shut schools for two days, and paralysed transport across the city.

According to Nitin V Sangwan, District Collector, Valsad, more than 500 people had been shifted from low-lying areas to district shelter homes. A government statement said 70 Army jawans had been deployed, along with a team of 25 firemen in the district, for rescue operations.

Army, NDRF deployed as torrential rain floods South Gujarathttps://t.co/4cD2H3MvE5 pic.twitter.com/gtGDpsqHJx — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 23, 2026

“All three rivers, Daman Ganga, Par and Auranga, are flowing above the danger and top-up level in the district, causing a flood-like situation in different talukas, including Valsad town. Three teams of SDRF and three teams of NDRF are on their toes to carry out rescue and relief operations. So far, no casualties have been reported, but we have sought a chopper from Mumbai, which will land shortly, and it will be used during emergencies,” Sangwan said.

By 12 pm, Valsad town had received 199 mm of rainfall, Dharampur 340 mm, Pardi 341 mm, Kaprada 370 mm, Umbergaon 684 mm, Vapi 319 mm, and Nanapondha 312 mm.

Over thousands of cars parked on the roadside and in the basements of residential and commercial complexes were submerged in the rainwater. The water entered the houses in low-lying areas.

All industrial and commercial establishments, schools, and colleges remained shut in the district. Over 500 district and taluka panchayat roads were closed to traffic and barricaded to prevent accidents.

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Three NDRF and five SDRF teams were currently deployed in Valsad district, even as the state government sent in five more boats for rescue.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State Finance Minister Kanu Desai, and the in-charge minister of Valsad district, Naresh Patel, also reached the district and visited different areas affected by the downpour.

The ministers also met with the district administration and ensured that affected people were shifted to shelter homes and that they received proper care.

Rain havoc in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad came to a halt as the heavy rain flooded roads, leading to traffic jams, suspended bus services, flooded underpasses, and water in low-lying residential areas and forced authorities to shut schools on Thursday and Friday, placing “safety on top priority”.

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According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation control room, areas in the southwest and northwest received the highest rainfall between 6 and 10 am. These included Sarkhej and Bopal with 115 mm of rainfall each, Bodakdev with 112 mm, Jodhpur with 111.5 mm, Thaltej with 108 mm, Science City with 100 mm, Memnagar with 95.5 mm, Gota with 76.5 mm, Ognaj with 74.5 mm, and Chandlodiya with 72.5 mm.

Several roads in Sarkhej, Bopal, Bodakdev, Jodhpur, Thaltej, Shilaj, Science City, Gota, Ognaj, and Akbharnagar areas were flooded, leading to the closure of 15 Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stations.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also shut down seven underpasses around 10 am to avoid accidents. The Shahibaug underpass was opened around 1 pm.

District Education Officer, Ahmedabad, declared all schools shut on Thursday and Friday, placing “safety on top priority”, a statement said.

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Authorities also issued warnings of flooding in the Sabarmati after the flood control department opened 15 of the 30 gates at the Vasna barrage, releasing 29,994 cusecs of water downstream, which could put villages around it at risk.

A waterlogged Surat

Two weeks after the heavy rain-triggered floods in the creek claimed nearly 40 lives in Surat, the city was waterlogged again following continuous rainfall since Wednesday night, disrupting traffic and forcing road closures.

In a grim reminder of the previous floods, thousands of cars and bikes were submerged in flooded basement parking lots.

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) shifted 2,392 people from affected areas to shelter homes by Thursday morning.

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Evacuations were carried out from low-lying areas across six city zones. As many as 890 people were shifted from the Pandesara, Bhestan, and Sachin areas alone, including textile units and the GIDC industrial estate. Over 16 boats were deployed to move residents from rainwater-affected areas.

Sources in the civic body said one NDRF team and three SDRF teams were on alert in flood-affected areas across the city. The civic body distributed over 1,100 food packets, 1,550 drinking water bottles and 1,250 milk pouches among affected residents. During surveillance, more than 30 people found unwell were provided with on-the-spot medical assistance.

Waterlogging was reported at 60 locations across the city, with eight spots cleared so far. The SMC has closed over 24 roads and suspended city bus and BRTS services on affected routes.

Civic body sources said 77 JCB machines, 249 trucks, and tractors were deployed in rain-affected areas. More than 37 dewatering pumps were also put into operation at residential basements, shopping complexes, and other locations to drain accumulated water.

Thousands evacuated in Navsari

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Manish Gurwani, Collector, Navsari, said two men were washed away amid the heavy flow of water after they removed the barricade ahead of a road connecting Ganpur to Linjar village in Vansda taluka in the district. Gurwani said authorities are trying to locate them.

The district administration has shifted more than 2,000 people from low-lying areas along the river to safer places.

Over 230 panchayat roads and 12 state highway roads at various locations have been blocked to the public amid heavy rain in Navsari. Over thousands of cars and vehicles were submerged in the water in the Navsari district.

The district administration has closed all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions amid the red alert declared by the Meteorological Department.

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The rainfall on Thursday morning was recorded at 17 inches in Vansda and 14 inches in Khergam, while other talukas received around 7 inches each.

The water level in the Purna River was at 25 feet, above the danger level of 23 feet; the Ambika at 39 feet, above the danger level of 28 feet; and the Kaveri at 29 feet, above the danger level of 19 feet. Juj and Keliya dams were also overflowing.

Sources said that two SDRF teams are on the spot in low-lying areas, shifting the people.