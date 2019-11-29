Gujarat: Five of a family booked on ‘kidnap, rape’ charges

The girl finally managed to flee on Wednesday and later approached the police. (Representational Image) The girl finally managed to flee on Wednesday and later approached the police. (Representational Image)

A 20-year-old man and four members of his family were booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old girl in Narmada district.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, she was returning home Saturday after her exams when the accused allegedly kidnapped her, threatened to kill her and took her to his sister’s house where he allegedly raped her. He then brought her home and with the help of his father, mother and grandfather, locked the girl up. The girl finally managed to flee on Wednesday and later approached the police. All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 365 (kidnap), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present). No arrests have been made yet.

“The two are natives of the same village. They knew each other and were also in a relationship. But after the parents raised objections she called it off. However, the accused allegedly continued to pursue her against her will. We are recording statements and have sent the survivor for a medical test. Will make arrests after the tests,” said investigating officer SJ Rathwa.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App