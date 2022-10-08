Gujarat: Five more held for Kheda clashes

The Kheda district police on Friday arrested and produced five more accused in court in connection with the clashes during garba celebrations at Undhela village of Matar taluka, taking the total arrests in this case to 18.

As many as 43 accused were identified and booked for attempt to murder and rioting among other sections in connection with the case.

Kheda SOG Police Inspector DN Chudasma said, “We have arrested five others and also produced them in court. The court has sent them to judicial custody. We have arrested a total of 18 persons so far and are looking for the rest of the accused, including one of the main instigators.”

Meanwhile, three other accused, who were arrested on Tuesday and remanded in two-day police custody Wednesday, have now been sent to judicial custody. The Kheda police on Friday produced in court the three accused whose two-day remand had been to the district Special Operations Group (SOG), which is investigating the case, Wednesday.

“We did not seek further remand of the three accused. During the two-day interrogation, we have come across some evidence, including call record details that indicate a planned attack on the garba celebration… Further probe is on in the direction,” Chudasma added.

At least nine persons, including two police personnel, were injured in clashes that broke out during a garba hosted by the Undhela village sarpanch near the Tulja Bhavani temple that was located close to a madrassa on Monday. An FIR was lodged against 43 identified persons and a mob of 150 from the village.

The Gujarat police have also instituted a probe into the alleged video clips from Tuesday that show at least four arrested accused being held, one after the other, by policemen in plainclothes against an electricity pole and being flogged

in public.