Gujarat: Five injured as groups involving BJP, Cong leaders clash in Mehsana

Five persons were injured allegedly in a clash between two groups involving the deputy chief of Mehsana zila panchayat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Congress leader in Vadosan village of Mehsana.

According to police, the clash occurred between groups of Ambaram Thakor, deputy chief of Mehsana zila panchayat, and local Congress leader Amritji Thakor over the fencing of farmlands.

Two groups consisting of over 20 men clashed on Monday with rods and sticks, leaving five injured, police said adding that the clash occurred when Ambaram was fencing a land to which Amritji objected claiming that the land belonged to zila panchayat.

“We have filed two FIRs against 15 persons of both parties under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (causing grievous hurt) 506 for criminal intimidation and sections of rioting. As of now, we have detained Amritji Thakor,” said a senior police official at Mehsana Taluka police station. ENS