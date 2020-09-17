Gujarat: Five held for duping man of Rs 15 lakh in name of superstition

Police said the accused, wearing saffron robes, approached the victim in Bagsara taluka of Amreli and assured him of getting rid of “dangers” in his life through tantra mantra and duped him of Rs 9 lakh cash and gold valuables worth Rs 6 lakh. (Representational)

Amreli police has arrested five persons allegedly involved in duping a man of Rs 15 lakh in Bagsara taluka in the name of superstitions and “tantra mantra”.

According to police, the accused Rukhad Nath Chauhan (25) alias Vaghasia Bapu, a native of Rajkot, and Jannath Padhiyar alias Gurudev (30), Kavarnath Bhatti (35), Nareshnath Padhiyar (25) and Ghasnath Padhiyar (35) — all residents of Morbi, were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (fraud) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Police said the accused, wearing saffron robes, approached the victim in Bagsara taluka of Amreli and assured him of getting rid of “dangers” in his life through tantra mantra and duped him of Rs 9 lakh cash and gold valuables worth Rs 6 lakh.

“The victim, Jayantibhai Pipliyana of Pithdiya village in Bagsara of Amreli, was facing some personal issues. Ten months ago, the went to his house as followers of one Vaghasia Bapu and told him that a grave danger awaits his family and if he were to seek a solution, they could help him through Vaghasia Bapu who was on a parikrama (trip) from Kutch to Junagadh,” said Nirlipt Rai, Superintendent of police, Amreli.

“Then three accused then took the victim to Chotila and made him meet Vaghasia Bapu alias Rukhad Nath Chauhan who suggested some tantra mantra and demanded money and valuables. The victim was coerced to sell his land and give money worth Rs 15 lakh over the period of time. An offence was lodged at Bagsara police station and the five accused were arrested on Thursday,” Rai added.

