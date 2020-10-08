Gujarat: Five dead after tempo falls into canal

Two persons died by drowning on Tuesday night while three were swept away. (Representational)

Three more bodies surfaced Wednesday, taking the toll to five in a road accident in which a tempo carrying 17 persons fell in a canal at Sojitra border area in Anand on Tuesday night.

According to police, the tempo slipped into the canal while trying to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite side on the narrow road adjacent to the canal.

As many as 12 persons including the driver were rescued by the Anand police on Tuesday. Two persons died by drowning on Tuesday night while three were swept away.

The victims were all daily wage workers from Petlad town of Anand who had travelled to Sojitra to work for paddy pruning. They had started for Petlad around 5:30 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Madhu Talpada (25) and Savita Talpada (40) whose bodies were found on Tuesday night and Arjun Talpada (26), Bharti Talpada (17) and Parul Talpada (15) whose bodies were recovered in the canal at Tarapur and Ronaj villages of Anand on Wednesday evening.

“Teams of police and fire brigade reached the canal spot immediately and 12 persons were rescued. Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday night while three persons swept away in the canal and their bodies were recovered on Wednesday evening and the search operation ended,”said MV Chavda, police inspector and in-charge Officer, Sojitra police station.

Police have arrested the tempo driver Lalit Talpada for “overloading the vehicle and driving in a rash manner.” According to an FIR lodged at Sojitra PS, the accused driver has been booked under IPC Sections 304A for causing death by negligence, 279 for rash driving and 337 for causing grievous hurt by acting in a rash manner.

“The tempo driver had seated 16 passengers in a vehicle that had the total capacity of seven persons. He had also seated people in the driver’s seat. He was arrested on Tuesday night itself and presented before the magistrate on Wednesday. He has been given bail,” said Chavda.

